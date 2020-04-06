Armenian PM: In 21st century, people aged 55 - 60 and older are fully valid members of workforce

There are certain problems associated with people aged over 55, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the live on Facebook.
According to him, this issue is currently being discussed in the context of family benefits reform,
The 59-year-old resident of Hrazdan has asked Pashinyan on the employment of the people aged over 55.
“They are still young to receive a pension, but not so young to be hired,” she added.
The Prime Minister noted that there are some issues in this area, and work is underway to solve them.
He noted that anti-crisis measures and packages that they have adopted have no age limits.
According to him, people aged 55 - 60 and older are fully valid members of the workforce in the 21st century.
“We should have programs aimed at making people more competitive in the labor market,” he added.