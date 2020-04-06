Armenia's PM: The key to success is knowledge and technology

The symbols of wealth and success are not always associated with knowledge and skills in our history, but I want to show an example of the modern world, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday during his live on Facebook.
According to him, 3o years ago the richest people in the world were oil magnates.
“And the vast majority of today's rich people are those who are engaged in activities based on knowledge and technology,” he added.
The key to success is knowledge and technology, the PM noted.