Armenia PM: Government granting agricultural loans with 0% interest rate

While answering citizens’ questions today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said the government is carrying out major agricultural projects during the coronavirus situation, has made major decisions and now, in essence, the government has mainly paid all the interest rates of agricultural loans. This is what the Prime Minister said in response to a question about what villagers should do, if they don’t have enough money to work on the fields.
Pashinyan added that the government has also paid all the interest rates of microloans. “The government grants up-to AMD 1,000,000 loans and will engage new funds when the resources are consumed. Within the scope of the second anti-crisis measure, the government has also paid all agricultural loans. This refers to smart cattle farms, anti-hail networks and drop irrigation. The government will follow the process and make changes to the projects, if there is not enough access,” he emphasized.