Armenia PM on citizens using swear words against him and his family members

It’s not nice when people use swear words against the Prime Minister or his family members, but if the government starts punishing those people, this will be a violation of democracy. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions live on Facebook today.

A citizen had asked when the heads of “yellow journalism” and the people spreading caricatures offending the Prime Minister’s family will be punished, and in response, the Prime Minister divided fake news into news that is not too dangerous and news that concerns the country’s national security. He also said caricatures are one of the key components of democracy.

“There is also the big fake letter that I had supposedly addressed to the NATO Secretary-General. Law-enforcement authorities still haven’t found the author of that letter, or they have found the author, and the latter is abroad. It’s clear that the fake letter was written to make it look like Armenia is stepping out of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.”

As for “fake” or “non-fake” Facebook users spreading fake news and using swear words, the Prime Minister recommended either blocking them or simply not following them.