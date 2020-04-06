Citizen to Armenia PM: How do you stand citizens?

While answering citizens’ questions today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan responded to a citizen who had asked him how he stands citizens and said the following: “We’re different, but we’re all on the same boat.”
“I know most of you are having a hard time now, and now it’s more difficult due to the crisis. When I say I share your pain and think about your needs, I’m not just saying that. I want to say that it’s also hard for me. I stand all this, just like citizens have stood deprivations, injustice and trials and tribulations for the past thirty years,” Pashinyan said, adding that his primary objective is to serve the people and make sure the Armenians of Armenia and Artsakh are never in despair.