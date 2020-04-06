Armenia PM on teachers' salaries and students' tuition fees

The government has increased teachers’ salaries to a certain extent, and I wouldn’t like to make promises that may cause additional problems during the current crisis. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions today, responding to a citizen who had asked about teachers’ salaries.
“The government raised teachers’ salaries in January of this year, and teachers had a 10% raise in September 2019. Armenia is currently in a crisis and there are many social problems. There are many people who are unemployed and would like to receive their salaries, and I think it’s not bad that the government has succeeded in providing teachers with jobs and full remuneration during this crisis,” Pashinyan said.
The Prime Minister also answered a question about students and their tuition fees during the crisis, and in response, Pashinyan said the education minister has recommended that university rectors don’t demand tuition fees from students until the end of the state of emergency and another two weeks after that, after which rectors can draw up a plan for students to pay their tuition fees.