Armenia PM on investigation of corruption crimes

While answering citizens’ questions today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said he isn’t content with the course of investigation of corruption crimes, has conducted several consultations and given specific assignments to increase effectiveness of investigation.
“My colleagues know that if effectiveness doesn’t increase, we must take other decisions,” Pashinyan said.
When asked how long Armenians need to wait for the assets of former corrupt officials and their billions of dollars to be returned, Pashinyan said the following: “Since 2018, Armenia has increased its budget by AMD 1,100,000,000, and this is evidence of the promise I had made before the revolution when I said the budget has to be increased by 30-35% in two years. Today, the budget has been increased by 40-45%. This is the result of the fight against shadow economy, monopolies and corruption.
There are also amounts returned through criminal cases, but I’m not content with the investigation of those cases. However, currently, AMD 40,000,000,000 has been recovered. The fight against corruption will continue in Armenia, and the government will do everything it can to increase effectiveness."