PM answers citizen's question about Armenia 3rd President's liability
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


I don’t want to violate the presumption of innocence of anyone, but I want to say that the effectiveness of the judiciary is the major obstacle for bringing corrupt officials to liability. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said today, responding to a citizen who had asked him when Serzh Sargsyan will be held liable for all the acts that the Prime Minister is aware of the most.

“By increasing the effectiveness of the judiciary, we need to solve the issue of liability of all officials who have truly committed acts for which they need to be held liable by law. You know how I assess this, but I wouldn’t like to make a statement that may be interpreted as a statement against the interest of justice later,” Pashinyan said.
