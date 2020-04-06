PM compares police reforms in Armenia and Georgia

Police reforms were made more quickly in, for instance, Georgia after the Revolution of Roses. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to citizens’ questions today.
“Why were police reforms made more quickly in Georgia? One of the major reasons is that the revolution was made in the geopolitical context. There was no geopolitical context during the revolution that took place in Armenia, and the government still goes against the geopolitical context.
Yes, Armenia has partners, but doesn’t have sponsors. This is how we wanted it to be. Yes, this makes the process difficult, but there are also advantages,” Pashinyan said. He recalled the rally that the Civil Contract Party had held at Liberty Square in Yerevan on September 10, 2016 and his speech in which he had stated that there must not be pro-European, pro-Western or pro-Russian forces in Armenia since that means anti-Armenianism and that there also shouldn’t be anti-Russian, anti-American or anti-European forces.