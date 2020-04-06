News
Armenian PM: Public transport is a dangerous hotbed of virus spread
Armenian PM: Public transport is a dangerous hotbed of virus spread
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Public transport is a very dangerous hotbed of the spread of the virus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday during his live broadcast on Facebook.

The PM noted there is a problem that causes inconvenience to citizens. 

According to him, there is daily free bilateral movement of employees of 30 medical institutions in Yerevan by buses three times a day.

“I apologize for all the inconvenience,” he said referring to non-medical workers.

We must try “to overcome this crisis and return to normal life,” the PM added.
