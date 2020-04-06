Armenia PM: Unemployed mothers will receive benefits

Unemployed mothers may also receive benefits in the amount of AMD 26,500 per child through the ninth social program for the fight against the coronavirus. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to a citizen’s question why unemployed mothers don’t receive benefits.
“Unemployed mothers also receive maternity benefit (AMD 156,000) during maternity leave. The government raised the amount by AMD 30,000 on January 1, 2020. Employed mothers receive benefits through their employers for the 140-day maternity leave.
Parents who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus between March 13 and 31 will receive a benefit in the amount of AMD 100,000,” the Prime Minister said.