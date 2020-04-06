Armenia PM on government being soft and getting tough

It’s not about getting tough or being soft. It’s about establishing law and order and rule of law in the country. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions today.
“The judiciary needs to be effective, and law-enforcement authorities need to get tough or be soft based on necessity. Some people blame us for being soft, others blame us for getting very tough, and others blame us for getting tougher than we need to,” he said.
When asked when the government will stop being ‘velvet’ which many view as weakness, Pashinyan said the following: “I believe there has to be a good atmosphere in the country. Armenia is a democratic country and needs to continue to be a democratic country, but yes, I believe the government needs to get tough, but not tougher than required by law.”