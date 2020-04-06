PM: Armenia provides much more assistance to citizens through social programs than Georgia

The Georgian government subsidizes the utility bills of citizens who have spent less than 200 kilowatts of electricity and used less than 200 cubic meters of natural gas over the past three months. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told a citizen who had asked why Georgia subsidizes citizens’ utility bills and Armenia doesn’t.
“Based on some calculations, this makes up an average of AMD 25,000, but through the Armenian government’s social programs, beneficiaries receive much more assistance. After the measures are expanded, the assistance will be provided to all vulnerable groups,” Pashinyan said, adding that no subscriber’s electricity or natural gas will be shut down.