Armenian court releases ex-chief gynecologist charged under illegal adoption case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia has rejected the appeal filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office and has decided to release former chief gynecologist of Armenia Razmik Abrahamyan, who is charged with illegal adoption of children, as reported Abrahamyan’s attorney Samvel Nalbandyan.

The first instance court had released Abrahamyan, after which the Prosecutor General’s Office had appealed the decision.

Abrahamyan is charged with illegally separating a child from parents or changing the child and commercial bribe.
