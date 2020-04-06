News
Armenia PM on government support in tourism sector
Armenia PM on government support in tourism sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


Due to the coronavirus, several citizens have been isolated in more than 20 hotels, which are paid for providing their services and are leased by the government. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said while answering citizens’ questions live on Facebook today.

A citizen had asked if the government is taking any action to provide financial assistance to citizens working in the tourism sector. In response, the Prime Minister said the government has already adopted social support programs for people working in the tourism sector. “The government will pay half of their salaries, but not more than in the amount of two-fold of the minimum salary and not less than in the amount of the minimum salary.”
