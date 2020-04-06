News
Armenia PM stops speaking and starts shaking vest out
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


While answering citizens’ questions live on Facebook today, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan suddenly looked at his mobile phone, stopped talking, shook his clothes out and said the following: “Why did they take a photo and send this to me? Is something the matter?”

After that, the Prime Minister continued to answer a question that was related to Armenia’s scientific potential.

After answering the question, he started shaking his clothes out again and said the following: “Oh, fine, it’s just a thread.”
