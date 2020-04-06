Armenia Syunik Province governor reports 25 coronavirus cases

Governor of Syunik Province of Armenia Hunan Poghosyan told Armenian Public Television that there are 25 people infected with coronavirus and 9 people isolated in the province.
“As a rule, the source is the cases recorded in Kapan and Meghri. All the cases are almost interconnected. An Armenian citizen from the Russian Federation has also tested positive for coronavirus. Almost all residents of the province are self-isolated, but there are about 1,000 people under mandatory quarantine,” he stated.