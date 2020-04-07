Deputy director: Aircompany Armenia canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive

Dear colleagues, Aircompany Armenia (Armenia Airways) is canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive. Gevorg Khachatryan, the deputy general manager of this airline, noted this on Facebook. He recalled that earlier the airline had canceled all flights until April 16.
"All passengers will be offered vouchers in accordance with the ticket price," he added, in particular. "I would like to add that Armenia Airways has received its TCO certificate back at the beginning of last year, which proves that our airline complies with the EU aviation safety norms."