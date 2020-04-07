News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Deputy director: Aircompany Armenia canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive
Deputy director: Aircompany Armenia canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Dear colleagues, Aircompany Armenia (Armenia Airways) is canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive. Gevorg Khachatryan, the deputy general manager of this airline, noted this on Facebook. He recalled that earlier the airline had canceled all flights until April 16.

"All passengers will be offered vouchers in accordance with the ticket price," he added, in particular. "I would like to add that Armenia Airways has received its TCO certificate back at the beginning of last year, which proves that our airline complies with the EU aviation safety norms."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos