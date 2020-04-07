Newspaper: Karabakh preparing to fight against coronavirus

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. "There were human gatherings in the first round of the presidential election. What is the situation like at you now?” we asked Tigran Abrahamyan, head of the information headquarters of the Artsakh coronavirus prevention coordination commission.
"The operative headquarters is carrying out comprehensive measures in several directions—before and after the elections. We still don't have cases of coronavirus, there have been people with suspicious symptoms in the last 10 days, but it has not been confirmed."
Are you creating hospitals? Re-profiling hotels? "First of all, we are supplementing the medical institutions, also in the regions. We are setting up infectious diseases departments, we are also working with the private sector—the owners of hotels…we have a list to use them if necessary.”