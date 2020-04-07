News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future
Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The coronavirus has forced the RA government to make some changes for the future in the form of governance.

The RA Ministry of Justice proposes to make a change that will enable to hold the sittings of the government and the ministerial committees from distance—through the online platform.

The justification for this draft states that the need to adopt this draft is due to the state of emergency caused by the epidemic, the curtailing of the free movement of people and the chance communication, while ensuring as much as possible the normal functioning of the work through electronic means of communication.

However, they also emphasize that in addition to the current situation, the fact that there may be other cases when it will be necessary to hold the abovementioned sessions online should also be considered realistic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia authorities want to do away with bonus system in Electoral Code
In addition, it is proposed to drop the threshold percentage for participating in the distribution of mandates…
 Armenia President signs controversial package of laws
The National Assembly had passed them on Tuesday evening…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities begin "intellectual mobilization"
The problem is that the country currently needs concrete solutions…
 Armenian ombudsman decries government-proposed bill offering to track contacts using cell phone data
The matter refers to such rights as the protection of personal data, respect for private and family right, freedom of communication...
 Newspaper: 2 Armenia MPs whose first coronavirus test was positive were removed from delegation
After that, a group of opposition PAP deputies rushed to hospital to take a coronavirus test…
 Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s turn to appear before parliament inquiry committee on April 2016 war
A respective notice will be sent to him…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos