Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. The coronavirus has forced the RA government to make some changes for the future in the form of governance.
The RA Ministry of Justice proposes to make a change that will enable to hold the sittings of the government and the ministerial committees from distance—through the online platform.
The justification for this draft states that the need to adopt this draft is due to the state of emergency caused by the epidemic, the curtailing of the free movement of people and the chance communication, while ensuring as much as possible the normal functioning of the work through electronic means of communication.
However, they also emphasize that in addition to the current situation, the fact that there may be other cases when it will be necessary to hold the abovementioned sessions online should also be considered realistic.