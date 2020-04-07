News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
501.55
EUR
542.38
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses
Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Irates daily of Armenia writes. Unlike the MPs, who unanimously decided to refuse their last month's bonuses and direct them to the special account opened in the Ministry of Finance for the fight against coronavirus, the representatives of the executive [branch of power in the country] will not make such a sacrifice.

Of course, this does not apply to all ministries or agencies, but the Ministries of Justice or Finance, for example, have confirmed that they will not discomfort the employees. It is not clear what the picture will be in other ministries or provincial halls; these circles give to media inquiries an answer that says nothing.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia gross external debt increases by 11.8% in 2019 compared to previous year
The Center for Economic Development Initiatives has looked into the country's 2018-2019 gross external debt positions…
 Armenia expected to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
The respective discussions were held at the parliamentary committee…
 SRC publishes numbers for connection with customs attaché of Armenia embassy in Russia
The State Revenue Committee informed…
 Armenia PM: 2bn 353mn drams of economic and social assistance distributed to legal entities, individuals
Within the framework of the nine measures adopted by the government…
 Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains
A total of 200 businesses have already applied to this small and medium-sized enterprise support program…
 Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos