Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses

Unlike the MPs, who unanimously decided to refuse their last month's bonuses and direct them to the special account opened in the Ministry of Finance for the fight against coronavirus, the representatives of the executive [branch of power in the country] will not make such a sacrifice.
Of course, this does not apply to all ministries or agencies, but the Ministries of Justice or Finance, for example, have confirmed that they will not discomfort the employees. It is not clear what the picture will be in other ministries or provincial halls; these circles give to media inquiries an answer that says nothing.