Armenia ex-president Kocharyan sues PM Pashinyan

Cultural workers in Armenia will continue to receive their salaries

Aurora's #AraratChallenge movement donates $120,000 to Health Ministry of Armenia

CoE: There were major reductions in incarceration rates in Armenia

Armenia gross external debt increases by 11.8% in 2019 compared to previous year

Armenia President to women: Life begins with you and continues with you

Yandex.Taxi launches support fund in Armenia for drivers impacted by the coronavirus

Renowned Armenian physicist diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in Moscow

Trump signs decree to support moon mining

Armenia expected to get €13.4mn loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

SRC publishes numbers for connection with customs attaché of Armenia embassy in Russia

RIA Novosti: Russia confirms 1,154 new cases of COVID-19

Armenian, 75, dies of COVID-19 in Greece

Armenia PM: We have 1,400 beds for coronavirus patients

Pasadena schools to offer Armenian dual language program

PM: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 853

Intensified service continues at Armenia-Artsakh border checkpoints

World oil prices rising steadily

Newspaper: Armenia government representatives will not refuse their bonuses

Karabakh President to women: May only happiness and welfare prevail in your families!

Armenia PM: 2bn 353mn drams of economic and social assistance distributed to legal entities, individuals

Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future

Newspaper: Karabakh preparing to fight against coronavirus

Deputy director: Aircompany Armenia canceling all flights until April 30, inclusive

Armenia PM on government's mistakes and the actions for prevention of spread of coronavirus

Armenia PM on problems with Civil Aviation Committee

Armenia PM on Gazprom Armenia submitting bid to raise natural gas tariff

PM on a new weapon being produced in Armenia

Armenia PM stops speaking and starts shaking vest out

Sky News: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit

Armenia PM on government support in tourism sector

Armenia PM on situation at Upper Lars checkpoint

Armenian court releases ex-chief gynecologist charged under illegal adoption case

Armenia PM on taxi drivers' licensing

Armenia PM: Government can't provide social support to all children

Armenia Syunik Province governor reports 25 coronavirus cases

Armenia PM on government being soft and getting tough

PM: Armenia provides much more assistance to citizens through social programs than Georgia

Armenia PM: I don't think I'm becoming like the former authorities

Armenia PM: Unemployed mothers will receive benefits

Armenia PM states reasons for inflation

Plane flying from Moscow to Yerevan lands at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)

Armenia PM: Nobody says there were no electoral violations during Artsakh elections

PM compares police reforms in Armenia and Georgia

PM answers citizen's question about Armenia 3rd President's liability

Armenia PM on investigation of corruption crimes

Armenia PM on teachers' salaries and students' tuition fees

Citizen to Armenia PM: How do you stand citizens?

Armenia PM coughs while answering questions, says it has nothing to do with coronavirus

Armenia PM on citizens using swear words against him and his family members

Armenia PM: Government determined to implement all judicial reforms and solve Constitutional Court conundrum

Armenia PM on inflation and customs duties

Finance minister: France to see worst post-war downturn this year

Armenia PM: Government granting agricultural loans with 0% interest rate

Armenian PM: Public transport is a dangerous hotbed of virus spread

Azerbaijani kills villager in Armenia province, case forwarded to court

Reuters: UK car sector cut 2020 sales forecast by 23% amid COVID-19

PM: Armenia to start production of COVID-19 tests

Armenian PM: During COVID-19 crisis there is a great demand for drivers

Armenia has 833 COVID-19 cases, Karabakh army soldier wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, 06.04.20

Two citizens isolated in Artsakh on suspicion of COVID-19

Head of Armenian village: Employee of Vardashen prison tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia's Pashinyan: We must find the right balance between civilization and ecology

MFA: Artsakh urges Azerbaijan to abandon provocative actions

Armenia's PM: The key to success is knowledge and technology

Armenian PM: In 21st century, people aged 55 - 60 and older are fully valid members of workforce

Iran: US actions in Iraq are dangerous for the entire region

Lebanese president asks for financial aid

Armenian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff visits military units

Armenian PM: I am proud of My Step faction

Part of criminal case regarding ex-official forwarded to Armenia Special Investigation Service

Armenia government provides unsecured loans to several domains

Armenian health minister: All citizens advised to wear face masks

Dollar continues “losing ground” in Armenia

Armenian official: No restriction on import and export with Iran, except for medical products

Health minister: Doubling of rate of those infected in Armenia with coronavirus turned from 7 days to 8 days

The Guardian: Sweden developing law to allow it to take "extraordinary steps" to combat COVID-19

Armenia Deputy Police Chief: Situation regarding crimes under control

Armenia Deputy Police Chief: 6 police officers have tested positive for COVID-19

Armenia Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to issue force majeure certificates

Armenian ministry of labor and social affairs: One-time aid of AMD 68 thousand will be provided

Armenia deputy economy minister doesn't rule out inflation of first necessity items

Armenian police admit that not all citizens fulfill self-isolation requirements

Meeting of CSTO PA standing committee to be held via videoconferencing

RIA Novosti: Mexico to cut top officials' salaries due to coronavirus

CoE commissioner: Urgent steps are needed to protect the rights of prisoners in Europe

Police deputy chief: Special cargo from Iran are being accompanied by Armenian police

Ministry of health: 8 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in very critical condition

NHK: Japan to declare state of emergency on April 7

Reuters: Lufthansa's Belgian carrier extends suspension of flights until at least May 15

Armenia Ararat Province governor: 173 coronavirus cases, no new case recorded yesterday

Passengers who arrived in Yerevan at dawn are transferred from airport to isolation places

Deputy minister: No restrictions on exports of cigarettes and potatoes from Armenia

OPEC + virtual meeting with Putin postponed

Armenia PM convenes consultation devoted to capital projects implementation

Parliamentary committee invites Armenia 3rd President to hearings

Karabakh army soldier wounded by Azerbaijan shooting is being transferred to Yerevan

Head of Artsakh's Martuni region convenes consultation devoted to fight against COVID-19

Human Rights Watch calls on US to ease sanctions on Iran

Armenian man who is wanted by Russia law enforcement for 9 years stops hunger strike