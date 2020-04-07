News
China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January
China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Over the past day, Chinese doctors haven’t recorded any deaths of COVID-19 for the first time since January, as reported the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

Over the past day, Chinese doctors only recorded 32 new coronavirus cases, and all the patients were foreigners. Since December 2019, 81,740 people have been infected with coronavirus in China, 3,331 have died, and 77,000 have recovered. The epidemic broke out in Wuhan.

Based on the estimates of John Hopkins University, as on April 7, there are 1,331,032 coronavirus cases, 73,916 deaths and 253,596 recovered people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
