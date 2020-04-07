News
Trump signs decree to support moon mining
Trump signs decree to support moon mining
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday to support moon mining, space.com reported

“President Donald Trump signed an executive order today (April 6) establishing U.S. policy on the exploitation of off-Earth resources,” the source noted. “That policy stresses that the current regulatory regime — notably, the 1967 Outer Space Treaty — allows the use of such resources.”

"As America prepares to return humans to the moon and journey on to Mars, this executive order establishes U.S. policy toward the recovery and use of space resources, such as water and certain minerals, in order to encourage the commercial development of space," Scott Pace, deputy assistant to the president and executive secretary of the U.S. National Space Council, said in a statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
