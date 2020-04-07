Armenia PM: We have 1,400 beds for coronavirus patients

Only a fraction of the beds for patients with the coronavirus are being used. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this Tuesday on Facebook livestream.
"The tension in the healthcare system has eased a bit; the system has adapted," he said. "As of today, we have 1,400 beds for the coronavirus [patients], but only half of them are in use, which means we are not very tense, and we can say that it is also good because we have seen a reduction in very severe cases; two people who were very severe are in a better condition."
According to the Prime Minister, if the statistics decrease, the government will start conducting a strategy of easing the current state of emergency in Armenia.
"Statistics tell us that our policy of restrictions may be effective," Pashinyan noted. "And please maintain the restrictions more strictly and seriously during this week so that we can start adopting a strategy of easing the regimen from Monday, if the statistics gives an opportunity for such a thing."