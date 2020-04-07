News
Armenia President to women: Life begins with you and continues with you
Armenia President to women: Life begins with you and continues with you
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Dear women, life begins with you and continues with you. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian stated this in his congratulatory message to women on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day.

"The woman, especially the Armenian woman, has always been the pillar of the family, taking upon herself the maximum weight, worries and difficulties," the message also reads, in particular. "Now when many people are forced to stay at home due to the situation, the woman's worries and burdens have increased more (…). However, the Armenian woman has never become depressed and has always been able to stay strong, believing that any difficulties are temporary.”
