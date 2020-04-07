Yandex.Taxi launches support fund in Armenia for drivers impacted by the coronavirus

Yandex.Taxi is creating a fund to provide financial assistance to partners in its countries of operation. The company is distributing over USD 6 mln in assistance to help drivers impacted by the coronavirus. Armenia is one of the first international markets to benefit from Yandex.Taxi financial support.
Financial assistance will be provided to drivers diagnosed with COVID-19 or who were placed in quarantine after being exposed to someone already diagnosed. Assistance is available to anyone who drives with the service regularly, even for just a few hours a day.
The amount of financial assistance is based on driver ride history and for each day totals half of average daily net earnings over the last six months. Payments are calculated for 14 days after diagnosis or in quarantine, with a minimum payment of 30,000 dram, even if the amount owed based on average earnings is less. There is no maximum amount established.
"The spread of the coronavirus and the state response to it have forced people to stay home, but some trips are still essential, not to mention delivery. That means drivers are out there giving rides and making deliveries, helping people in quarantine live as normal a life as possible. We hope all drivers stay healthy, but if they do get impacted by the virus, we're here to help," shares Aram Sargsyan, General Manager for EMEA and CIS at Yandex.Taxi.
To receive financial assistance, drivers must contact Yandex.Taxi support through the driver app, explain their situation and submit photos of supporting records.