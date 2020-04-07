News
Minister: Armenian government intends to make changes to state budget of current year
Minister: Armenian government intends to make changes to state budget of current year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenian government intends to make changes to the state budget of the current year, said finance minister Atom Janjughazyan on Tuesday.

According to him, in September 2019, when the draft budget for the current year was submitted to the Armenia parliament, it was impossible to predict such a development of events.

The minister noted it would be necessary to present both the demand for the deficit and a new approach to public debt. He did not rule out that there may be a need to attract a new public debt, which will help curb the expected negative economic consequences.

As Atom Janjughazyan noted, if until now the fiscal policy of the Armenian government was aimed at stabilizing the debt, now that there is a risk of negative consequences, it should be used as a tool for their subsequent neutralization.
