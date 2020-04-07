Official: Armenia still has issues over distance education

There is still the problem of access to distance education, Armenian deputy minister of education, science, culture and sports Zhanna Andreasyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, the department received over 24 thousand applications for technical equipment to organize distance learning.

She noted there is active cooperation with TV channels, including the Public TV of Armenia, which broadcasts lessons.

Discussions are being held on the last bell issue and exams.

She also noted that the ministry had collected data from students studying abroad and handed over to the MFA, which coordinates these issues.

“There was a call to establish contacts with the nearest diplomatic missions to solve problems or, if necessary, organize a return to their homeland,” she noted.