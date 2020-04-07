News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Official: Armenia still has issues over distance education
Official: Armenia still has issues over distance education
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

There is still the problem of access to distance education, Armenian deputy minister of education, science, culture and sports Zhanna Andreasyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to her, the department received over 24 thousand applications for technical equipment to organize distance learning. 

She noted there is active cooperation with TV channels, including the Public TV of Armenia, which broadcasts lessons.

Discussions are being held on the last bell issue and exams.

She also noted that the ministry had collected data from students studying abroad and handed over to the MFA, which coordinates these issues.

“There was a call to establish contacts with the nearest diplomatic missions to solve problems or, if necessary, organize a return to their homeland,” she noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage
They were not active at a period when there were weather problems at Upper Lars…
 Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19
According to her, in some sense, the release of...
 The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital
“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits…
 Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again
Marukyan also offered the government to make...
 China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January
Over the past day, Chinese doctors only recorded...
 Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined
When she came to the village from Armenia, she was running a fever; she decided to get tested, she was isolated; today a positive result came…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos