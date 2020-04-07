Armenia PM: I have assigned officials to deal with bread price rise in Vanadzor

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan went live on Facebook today and touched upon a question that a citizen had asked about the disproportionate price rises in Vanadzor yesterday. The Prime Minister informed that during a consultation this morning, the chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition told him that the Commission is dealing with the matter in order to understand the reasons behind the rise of bread prices in Vanadzor in particular.
“I have assigned the Commission to deal with the issue, and the chairman said he has noticed that the prices of certain products have dropped. The government will monitor the situation. The objective is to disallow unjustified actions, speculations and misuse. In this sense, it is clear that there may be some changes in prices,” he said.