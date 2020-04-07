News
Armenia Commandant's new decision for citizens involved in sports and bikers
Armenia Commandant's new decision for citizens involved in sports and bikers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

By the decision of the Commandant of Armenia, changes have been made to the order for being involved in sports or biking amid the restrictions on the movement of citizens in Armenia.

Based on the decision, people can go out to the street and be involved in sports from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The previous decision stated that citizens can only go out to the street to be involved in sports once a day, but there was no specific period.

The words “once during the day” have been replaced with the words “from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.”.

As stated in the previous decision, being involved in sports or biking is permitted at a distance of not more than 500 meters from the place of residence, along with a sheet filled out on paper or through a mobile app and an identification document.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
