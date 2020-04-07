Armenian official: Citizens are more interested in culture during crisis

Recently, citizens of Armenia have been showing more interest in culture, and it is the government’s objective to do everything possible to accelerate the pace. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Khzmalyan told reporters today.

He emphasized that from March 17 to April 5, six plays of the Armenian National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan have been broadcast on Facebook with over 840,000 views, and the number of subscribers of the Theater has increased by 5,000.

“Other theaters and cultural institutions, including Sundukyan Theater and the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, are also active. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport is also launching a program for young talents and the program for 14 animated films,” Khzmalyan stated.

The deputy minister also clarified that international projects have been affected the most by the restrictions, including the programs for international days in Armenia and days of Armenia in foreign countries.