News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenian official: Citizens are more interested in culture during crisis
Armenian official: Citizens are more interested in culture during crisis
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Recently, citizens of Armenia have been showing more interest in culture, and it is the government’s objective to do everything possible to accelerate the pace. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arayik Khzmalyan told reporters today.

He emphasized that from March 17 to April 5, six plays of the Armenian National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan have been broadcast on Facebook with over 840,000 views, and the number of subscribers of the Theater has increased by 5,000.

“Other theaters and cultural institutions, including Sundukyan Theater and the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, are also active. The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport is also launching a program for young talents and the program for 14 animated films,” Khzmalyan stated.

The deputy minister also clarified that international projects have been affected the most by the restrictions, including the programs for international days in Armenia and days of Armenia in foreign countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage
They were not active at a period when there were weather problems at Upper Lars…
 Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19
According to her, in some sense, the release of...
 The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital
“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits…
 Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again
Marukyan also offered the government to make...
 China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January
Over the past day, Chinese doctors only recorded...
 Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined
When she came to the village from Armenia, she was running a fever; she decided to get tested, she was isolated; today a positive result came…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos