News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Sky News, BBC: Armenian brothers in London make innovative face visors
Sky News, BBC: Armenian brothers in London make innovative face visors
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Innovations


Two Armenian students, Alex and George Dazvaryan, have joined forces in London to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Together with their friend Finlay White, they have turned their school into a temporary workshop and are manufacturing protective gear to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

They use their school's 3D printers to create face visors for healthcare workers.

They provide the visors for free, while raising money so that they can cover the costs of raw materials and expenses.

George hopes that large companies and major manufacturers in the UK can start doing this.

Sky News and the BBC have covered the activities of these young people.

Above is a video of the respective Sky News report.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage
They were not active at a period when there were weather problems at Upper Lars…
 Armenian official: Authorities don't run statistics on cases of teachers infected with COVID-19
According to her, in some sense, the release of...
 The Guardian: UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in hospital
“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits…
 Armenian opposition party MP: No parliament of the world introduces rejected bill again
Marukyan also offered the government to make...
 China National Health Commission: Nobody has died of COVID-19 over past day since January
Over the past day, Chinese doctors only recorded...
 Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined
When she came to the village from Armenia, she was running a fever; she decided to get tested, she was isolated; today a positive result came…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos