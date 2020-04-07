Sky News, BBC: Armenian brothers in London make innovative face visors

Two Armenian students, Alex and George Dazvaryan, have joined forces in London to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Together with their friend Finlay White, they have turned their school into a temporary workshop and are manufacturing protective gear to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

They use their school's 3D printers to create face visors for healthcare workers.

They provide the visors for free, while raising money so that they can cover the costs of raw materials and expenses.

George hopes that large companies and major manufacturers in the UK can start doing this.

Sky News and the BBC have covered the activities of these young people.

Above is a video of the respective Sky News report.