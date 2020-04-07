News
Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined
Head of Kashatagh Region: Contact scope of Artsakh woman infected with coronavirus being determined
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

The coronavirus was confirmed today in a resident of Mirik community of Kashatagh Region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), but she has been isolated for several days. Stepan Sargsyan, the head of Kashatagh Region, said this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am on Tuesday.

"When she came to the village from Armenia, she was running a fever; she decided to get tested, she was isolated; today a positive result came," Sargsyan said. "At the moment, large-scale work is being done to find and isolate the entire scope of the woman's contact."

The head of Kashatagh Region added that he has given several instructions to the mayor of Mirik. "At the moment, works are being carried out," Stepan Sargsyan noted. "The woman is isolated; there is no need to panic."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
