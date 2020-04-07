Food safety inspectorate chief: Armenia exports, imports very active at this stage

YEREVAN. – At this stage, both exports from and imports to Armenia are very active. Food Safety Inspectorate Body (FSIB) director Georgi Avetisyan stated this at a press conference Tuesday, when asked whether the passivity in imports and exports will lead to the existence of expired food in the country’s stores.
"Imports and exports were not active at a period when there were weather problems at [Upper] Lars," he said. “There is always a fear that there may be expired products; that's why inspections are carried out on a regular basis. "
Avetisyan also noted that they are trying not to impose fines during this period, and the only fine they are imposing now is for the suspension of work.