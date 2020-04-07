News
Putin: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19
Putin: Russia hasn't passed the peak of COVID-19
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

During a consultation devoted to the growth of coronavirus cases and the measures for prevention, President of Russia Vladimir Putin declared that the coronavirus pandemic still hasn’t passed the peak and called on learning from Russia’s mistakes, not others’ mistakes.

“I believe all Russians have become virologists, but it’s extremely important to listen to real specialists because all of the government’s actions are based on their opinions,” he stated.

According to him, all decisions need to be adequate to the situation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
