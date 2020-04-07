News
Ministry: Armenia intends to increase wine exports to Canada
Ministry: Armenia intends to increase wine exports to Canada
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia intends to increase wine export volumes in the Canadian market, said deputy minister of economy Avag Avanesyan.

According to him, contacts have been established with Canadian partners and talks are underway on the export of Armenian wine.

Armenian wines, despite the small volumes of production, should occupy niches in the markets of high-income European countries. He noted that by the end of 2021, the GSP + regime will end for Armenia, which allows exporting a number of goods at zero customs duty to the EU member states markets.
