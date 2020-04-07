Armenia PM considers scope of assistance for target investment programs

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today convened a regular consultation and discussed the solutions to the socio-economic issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Prime Minister was reported on the implementation of nine measures that the government has adopted to neutralize the consequences of the coronavirus and was told about the volume of social and economic support that has already been provided and the course of development of procedures for implementation of certain social support measures.
Pashinyan assigned to complete the activities for approval of the procedure for implementation of the social support measures so that beneficiaries can benefit from those measures as soon as possible.
Afterwards, the Prime Minister considered the proposals for providing assistance to investment programs in various sectors of the economy that have been developed by the Armenian National Interests Fund. While exchanging ideas, the government officials considered the priority sectors, the mechanisms and standards for implementation of target programs under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) principle and the toolkit for management of possible risks and shared many ideas.