Armenia PM sends congratulatory message on occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day. The message reads as follows:
“Dear mothers, daughters, wives and sisters — proud citizens of the Republic of Armenia,
I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day. You are being congratulated on this day in a time of difficulties, alarm and uncertainties.
Today, many mothers, daughters, wives and sisters bear the difficulties caused by the crisis on their shoulders and are facing unexpected challenges, and the government is currently working day and night to overcome all the difficulties.
The government affirms that the power of motherhood and the energy of beauty will also help Armenia overcome this crisis. Motherhood and beauty are also attributes of leadership, and today we are glorifying the creative force, energy for consolidating and the attribute of advancement of motherhood and beauty.
Today, several mothers, daughters, wives and sisters working as healthcare workers are leading a battle against the coronavirus. Several mothers, daughters, wives and sisters are continuing their mission to teach through distance learning.
Motherhood and beauty are symbols of victory, and I am certain that this holiday, which has coincided with the difficult times, symbolizes our nation’s future victories.
We love you, take pride in you and respect you."