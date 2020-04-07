News
RIA Novosti: Abkhazia reports first COVID-19 case
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Chief sanitary doctor of Abkhazia, member of the headquarters coordinating efforts for protecting the population from COVID-19 Lyudmila Skorik told RIA  Novosti that Abkhazia has reported the first case of coronavirus.

On Monday, two patients suspected of coronavirus were hospitalized at the central regional hospital in Gudauta, and Skorik declared that one of the patients has tested positive for coronavirus.

Abkhazia has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, President Valeri Bganba signed a decree on closing borders with Russia for all citizens.
