Young Armenians create sanitizing device in 48 hours

Vachik Khachatryan, a physicist and Candidate of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, and his friend Hayk Tamazyan, who is in his third year of studies at the American University of Armenia. have designed and created a sanitizing device that can be used to sanitize face masks, gloves and other accessories.

“About a week ago, we talked about how we can make our contribution during the coronavirus situation. When we found out what people are doing, we came up with the idea of sanitizing with ultraviolet light since there is a demand for that,” Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Khachatryan and his friend created the device at Yerevan Physics Institute in 48 hours.

To create the device, they used a Coca-Cola fridge pack, and they got the rest of the parts from Yerevan Physics Institute. Representatives of the Ministry of Health have visited the boys and become familiar with the device, and now the boys are considering options for preparation of a larger version of the sanitizing device.