News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
The Washington Times: WHO calls not to lift COVID-19 restrictions too early
The Washington Times: WHO calls not to lift COVID-19 restrictions too early
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Health Organization does not have general recommendations for countries and regions to mitigate measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, but urges them not to lift the restrictions too earlier, The Washington Times reported referring to WHO spokesperson. 

“One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

“It’s similar to being sick yourself. If you get out of bed too early and get running too early, you risk falling back and having complications,” he continued.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Resident of Artsakh with coronavirus transported to Yerevan
According to Baghiryan, he made the decision to...
 Armenia Armavir Province governor: 80 citizens with coronavirus, over 300 self-isolated
Governor of Armavir Province Hambardzum Matevosyan today...
 10 citizens with coronavirus at Gyumri Infection Hospital, 3 recovered
Petrosyan also informed that there are also...
 Young Turk protecting himself from COVID-19 with polyethylene bag over his head
A young man attracted everyone’s attention in central...
 Russian army's specialists arrive in Armenia with mobile laboratory for COVID-19 checkups
The checkups for the target groups will really...
 Armenia President wishes British Prime Minister a speedy recovery
President Sarkissian wished Johnson health...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos