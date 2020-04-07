The Washington Times: WHO calls not to lift COVID-19 restrictions too early

The World Health Organization does not have general recommendations for countries and regions to mitigate measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, but urges them not to lift the restrictions too earlier, The Washington Times reported referring to WHO spokesperson.
“One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.
“It’s similar to being sick yourself. If you get out of bed too early and get running too early, you risk falling back and having complications,” he continued.