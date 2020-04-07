News
Wednesday
April 08
Armenian minister on North-South Road Corridor, says contract with Spanish company rescinded
Armenia has repaired 460 kilometers of roads, 110 kilometers of which were repaired at the expense of subvention programs. This is what Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan said during a discussion on the report on implementation of the 2019 Program of the Government held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly today.

Talking about the North-South Road Corridor linking Georgia to Iran, the minister recalled that there were Spanish and Chinese companies working on the project, adding that Armenia has rescinded the contract with the Spanish company and is currently in court with the company.
