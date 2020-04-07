Armenia MFA: 400 citizens transported from Russia, 200 accommodated in hotels, 20 stayed at airport

More than 400 citizens of Armenia in the Russian Federation returned to Armenia via two Moscow-Yerevan flights carried out by Red Wings Airlines on April 6 and 7, as reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
“Taking into consideration the financial situation of some citizens of Armenia, more than 150 citizens were able to get free tickets. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses gratitude to the Armenians who helped those citizens obtain tickets.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to emphasize the fact that the citizens of Armenia having returned to Armenia will be under mandatory quarantine for two weeks.
Nearly 200 citizens of Armenia who weren’t able to return via the mentioned flight have been accommodated in four hotels through the coordinated efforts of the Armenian Embassy. Nearly two dozens of citizens of Armenia refused to be accommodated in hotels and preferred to stay at Domodedovo Airport,” the Facebook post reads.