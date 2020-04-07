News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
499.37
EUR
543.06
RUB
6.62
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Georgian journalist offends Armenians
Georgian journalist offends Armenians
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Journalist for Georgia’s Mtavari Arkhi TV Giorgi Gabunia has offended Armenians. As reports Vzglyad, he said the genetic code of Georgians is fighting against the coronavirus well, after which he added that, in this sense, he is waiting for Armenian scientists’ statements.

“What really interests me is the genetic group of our neighbors. I’m certain that their DNA is stronger than the Georgians’ DNA and will destroy the coronavirus, and they won’t need a vaccine or medicinal substance,” the TV journalist said.

The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics has criticized the TV journalist. During a conversation with Vzglyad, well-known Georgian analyst Petre Mamradze declared that lawyers need to deal with such statements. “This isn’t the first time Gabunia is making pathological statements. Last year, he offended all normal people in Georgia. According to Georgian legislation, this is viewed as incitement of hatred towards the nation,” Mamradze said.

The analyst believes this is not only inacceptable and immoral, but should also spark an adequate response.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Media Advocate initiative addresses Armenia PM's spokesperson
Editor-in-chief of Lurer.com Nelly Avetisyan stated that the...
 Boris Murazi: Armenia PM's Spokesperson threatening to send police officers to my house
“Mane Gevorgyan calls me and speaks in a very angry tone...
 Media Advocate Initiative monitors work of Commandant's Office with Armenian media
Today, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan announced...
 Russian, Turkish FMs discuss arrest of Sputnik-Turkey's employees
The ministers said they support the creation of a...
 Sputnik Turkey's editor-in-chief detained in Istanbul
Editor-in-chief of Sputnik Turkey Mahir Boztepe has been...
 Media Advocate initiative: Armenian Public TV journalist made political statement
Journalist of Armenian Public Television Anush Muradyan de facto...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos