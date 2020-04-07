Georgian journalist offends Armenians

Journalist for Georgia’s Mtavari Arkhi TV Giorgi Gabunia has offended Armenians. As reports Vzglyad, he said the genetic code of Georgians is fighting against the coronavirus well, after which he added that, in this sense, he is waiting for Armenian scientists’ statements.
“What really interests me is the genetic group of our neighbors. I’m certain that their DNA is stronger than the Georgians’ DNA and will destroy the coronavirus, and they won’t need a vaccine or medicinal substance,” the TV journalist said.
The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics has criticized the TV journalist. During a conversation with Vzglyad, well-known Georgian analyst Petre Mamradze declared that lawyers need to deal with such statements. “This isn’t the first time Gabunia is making pathological statements. Last year, he offended all normal people in Georgia. According to Georgian legislation, this is viewed as incitement of hatred towards the nation,” Mamradze said.
The analyst believes this is not only inacceptable and immoral, but should also spark an adequate response.