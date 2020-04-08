News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia authorities seeking ways out of "deadlock" on Constitutional Court
Newspaper: Armenia authorities seeking ways out of "deadlock" on Constitutional Court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes. According to Past’s sources, the issue of dismissal of 7 judges of the CC [Constitutional Court] remains on the political agenda of the authorities; it is even more priority than overcoming the current and expected crises.

In particular, it is envisaged to make decisions in that direction based on the situation, using the mechanisms that do not prevent the Constitution. According to the newspaper’s information, the most preliminary option for the settlement of the issue is currently being discussed; namely, resolving the issue in the parliament by voting because it is not clear how long this situation will continue.

By the way, an attempt is already being gradually made to put forward the thesis that "the people have given a mandate to the ruling force," and [therefore] the ruling [parliamentary] faction, as if, has to solve the issue in the parliament very quickly.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson
Ruben Hakobyan adds that the very clever...
 Newspaper: April 2016 war inquiry committee members of Armenia parliament are surprised
How are they preparing for ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's visit?...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities do not only oversee political opponents
But also their own teammates…
 Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future
In the form of governance…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities want to do away with bonus system in Electoral Code
In addition, it is proposed to drop the threshold percentage for participating in the distribution of mandates…
 Armenia President signs controversial package of laws
The National Assembly had passed them on Tuesday evening…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos