YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes. According to Past’s sources, the issue of dismissal of 7 judges of the CC [Constitutional Court] remains on the political agenda of the authorities; it is even more priority than overcoming the current and expected crises.
In particular, it is envisaged to make decisions in that direction based on the situation, using the mechanisms that do not prevent the Constitution. According to the newspaper’s information, the most preliminary option for the settlement of the issue is currently being discussed; namely, resolving the issue in the parliament by voting because it is not clear how long this situation will continue.
By the way, an attempt is already being gradually made to put forward the thesis that "the people have given a mandate to the ruling force," and [therefore] the ruling [parliamentary] faction, as if, has to solve the issue in the parliament very quickly.