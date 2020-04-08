News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia authorities do not only oversee political opponents
Newspaper: Armenia authorities do not only oversee political opponents
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. After the adoption of the laws overseeing the movement of citizens in order to withstand the coronavirus, they have begun to use the Signal and Telegram communication means, starting from high-ranking government officials, from NA [National Assembly] pro-government and opposition MPs to extra-parliamentary figures.

This means that not only the opposition is concerned about such surveillance, but also the authorities themselves; that is, they do not only follow political opponents, but also their own teammates.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson
Ruben Hakobyan adds that the very clever...
 Newspaper: April 2016 war inquiry committee members of Armenia parliament are surprised
How are they preparing for ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's visit?...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities seeking ways out of "deadlock" on Constitutional Court
The issue of dismissal of seven judges of the Court remains on their political agenda…
 Newspaper: Coronavirus forces Armenia government to make some changes for future
In the form of governance…
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities want to do away with bonus system in Electoral Code
In addition, it is proposed to drop the threshold percentage for participating in the distribution of mandates…
 Armenia President signs controversial package of laws
The National Assembly had passed them on Tuesday evening…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos