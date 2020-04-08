Newspaper: Armenia authorities do not only oversee political opponents

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes. After the adoption of the laws overseeing the movement of citizens in order to withstand the coronavirus, they have begun to use the Signal and Telegram communication means, starting from high-ranking government officials, from NA [National Assembly] pro-government and opposition MPs to extra-parliamentary figures.
This means that not only the opposition is concerned about such surveillance, but also the authorities themselves; that is, they do not only follow political opponents, but also their own teammates.