CNN: Record number of COVID-19 patients die per day in US

The number of deaths in the US as a result of a new COVID-19 or complications from it reached its highest rate per day - 1,700 people, CNN reported referring to calculations by Johns Hopkins University, which leads them based on data from federal and local authorities.
The outbreak caused by the COVID-19 was first recorded at the end of 2019 in China. It was recognized by the World Health Organization as a pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported 396.2 thousand cases. The death toll has reached 12,722. And 21,763 people recovered.