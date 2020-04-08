News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
US Senators to discuss oil market with Saudi authorities Saturday
US Senators to discuss oil market with Saudi authorities Saturday
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

US Senators will discuss the stabilization of the global oil market with representatives of the Saudi authorities on Saturday, Reuters reported referring to a source. 

According to the source, "Senators Kevin Cramer and Dan Sullivan will hold a call with the officials two days after a scheduled OPEC+ meeting in which Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to agree an output cut. The two countries have been pumping oil flat out beginning last month in a race for market share."

Talks will reportedly be held remotely, the source noted without revealing the issues that will be discussed.

The OPEC + agreement to reduce oil production ended at the end of March. Russia and Saudi Arabia could not agree on the terms of the deal. OPEC countries have begun to increase oil production since that. Meanwhile, global oil demand fell sharply due to the coronavirus epidemic - oil fell to $ 22 per barrel for the first time in 20 years.

Thus, the OPEC + countries decided to hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss a reduction in oil production.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Trump says OPEC has not asked him to cut US oil production
The prices have already fallen…
 World oil prices rising steadily
The trading data attest to this…
 OPEC + virtual meeting with Putin postponed
Preparations for the event continue…
 Which countries will win "oil war?"
Energy expert Vahe Davtyan spoke to Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Brent oil price exceeds $ 34
Brent crude oil rose to $ 34.48 per barrel…
 Trump says he is ready to help resolve Saudi-Russian oil-price war
"The two countries are discussing it…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos