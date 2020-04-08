News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
496.58
EUR
539.43
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Artsakh Information Headquarters: Woman infected with coronavirus in stable condition
Artsakh Information Headquarters: Woman infected with coronavirus in stable condition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, in connection with the novel coronavirus being confirmed in a resident of Mirik village, the number of citizens who have had possible contact with her is 20 (this number includes family members of people have had contact with her); but, for security reasons, the entire villagers are completely self-isolated, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

The health condition of the infected citizen is assessed as stable, and there is nothing to worry about at the moment.

None of the self-isolated persons have any symptoms specific to this disease, and their health is monitored around the clock by doctors.

The Center for Epidemiology and Hygiene has distributed disinfectants and hygiene items to the residents of Mirik village.

At the moment, there are no isolated people from Mirik village, or any other case, at medical facilities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Tourism Federation: Armenia shouldn't expect fully active tourism before April 2021
According to him, this depends on several factors...
 Novaya Kuban: Person who arrived in Russia from Armenia had coronavirus
On Tuesday, 24 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Krasnodar region…
 Armenia Deputy PM, Commandant releases video message
Let us help each other, be responsible and...
 Armenia official: Country's military-industrial complex operating in fully capacity
The respective plants continue to operate within the existing orders…
 Political analyst; Armenia 1st President is giving 'foster child' Nikol Pashinyan another lesson
Ruben Hakobyan adds that the very clever...
 Online shopping in Armenia almost triples
As per the minister of high technological industry…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos