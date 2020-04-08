Artsakh Information Headquarters: Woman infected with coronavirus in stable condition

STEPANAKERT. – According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, in connection with the novel coronavirus being confirmed in a resident of Mirik village, the number of citizens who have had possible contact with her is 20 (this number includes family members of people have had contact with her); but, for security reasons, the entire villagers are completely self-isolated, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.
The health condition of the infected citizen is assessed as stable, and there is nothing to worry about at the moment.
None of the self-isolated persons have any symptoms specific to this disease, and their health is monitored around the clock by doctors.
The Center for Epidemiology and Hygiene has distributed disinfectants and hygiene items to the residents of Mirik village.
At the moment, there are no isolated people from Mirik village, or any other case, at medical facilities.